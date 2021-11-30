6 Kreuzer 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 119. Bidding took place December 4, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)