Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1850 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 119. Bidding took place December 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Heritage (1)
- Inasta (1)
