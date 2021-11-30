Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61232 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 119. Bidding took place December 4, 2014.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

