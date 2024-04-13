Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1849 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2160 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
