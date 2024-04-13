Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1849 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2160 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

