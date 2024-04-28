Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place April 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
