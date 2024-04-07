Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1845 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2935 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

