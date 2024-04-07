Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1845 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2935 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search