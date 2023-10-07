Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1844 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

