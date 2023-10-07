Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search