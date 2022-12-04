Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1841 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search