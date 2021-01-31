Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1840 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search