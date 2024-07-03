6 Kreuzer 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)