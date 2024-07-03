Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
