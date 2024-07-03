Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1839 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
