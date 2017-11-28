Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1837 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
