Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1836 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

