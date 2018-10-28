6 Kreuzer 1836 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)