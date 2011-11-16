Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1835 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2141 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
