Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1834 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 1, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (5)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
