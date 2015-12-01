Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1834 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 1, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Künker (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
