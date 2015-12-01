6 Kreuzer 1834 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 1, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1)