Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1833 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

