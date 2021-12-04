6 Kreuzer 1833 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)