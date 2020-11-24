Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1832 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search