6 Kreuzer 1831 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)