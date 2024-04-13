Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1831 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
