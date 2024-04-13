Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1831 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

