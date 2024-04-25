Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1830 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

