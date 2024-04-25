Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1830 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Möller (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search