Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1828 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

