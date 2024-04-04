Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1827 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1666 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

