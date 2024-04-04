Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1827 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1666 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Künker (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
