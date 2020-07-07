6 Kreuzer 1826 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4)