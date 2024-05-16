Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,346)
  • Weight 2,17 - 2,61 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1825 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search