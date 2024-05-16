Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,346)
- Weight 2,17 - 2,61 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
