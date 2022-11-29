6 Kreuzer 1823 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (10) XF (5) VF (4) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

Grün (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (4)

VL Nummus (6)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)