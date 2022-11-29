Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1823 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 "Type 1823-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 "Type 1823-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,346)
  • Weight 2,17 - 2,61 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

