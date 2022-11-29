Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1823 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,346)
- Weight 2,17 - 2,61 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
