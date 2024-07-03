Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,346)
- Weight 2,17 - 2,61 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
