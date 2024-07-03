Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,346)
  • Weight 2,17 - 2,61 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

