6 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition VF (9) F (1)