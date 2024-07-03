Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

