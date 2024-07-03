Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
