6 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (7) VF (3)