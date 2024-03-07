Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1817 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1817
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
