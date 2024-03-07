Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1817 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

