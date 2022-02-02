Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
