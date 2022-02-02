Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

