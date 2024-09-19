Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
