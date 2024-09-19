Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (16)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1855 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search