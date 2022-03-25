3 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) No grade (1)