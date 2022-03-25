Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
