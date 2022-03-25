Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

