Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Sartor Numismatica auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 28, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

