Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2161 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1850 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search