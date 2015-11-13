3 Kreuzer 1849 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2380 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1)