3 Kreuzer 1849 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2380 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
