Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

