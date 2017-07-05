3 Kreuzer 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)