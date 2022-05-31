3 Kreuzer 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)