Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

