Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1843 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 650. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

