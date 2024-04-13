Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1748 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1842 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
