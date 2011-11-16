Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1841 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2149 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

