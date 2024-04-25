Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1836 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1680 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

