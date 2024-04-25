3 Kreuzer 1835 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 25, 2002.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3)