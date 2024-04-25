Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1835 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 25, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

