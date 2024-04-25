Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1835 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 25, 2002.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
