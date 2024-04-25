Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1834 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1834 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search