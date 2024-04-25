3 Kreuzer 1834 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (2)