Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1834 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
