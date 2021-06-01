Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1832 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
