Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1832 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search