3 Kreuzer 1832 (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

