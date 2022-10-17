Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1831 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

