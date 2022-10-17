Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1831 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
