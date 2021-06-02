Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1830 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search