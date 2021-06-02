Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1830 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Category
Year
