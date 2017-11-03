Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1828 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
