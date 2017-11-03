Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1828 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

