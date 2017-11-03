3 Kreuzer 1828 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

