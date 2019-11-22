Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1827 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1675 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
