Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1827 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1675 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

