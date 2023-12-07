3 Kreuzer 1826 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (2)