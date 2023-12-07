Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1826 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • WAG (4)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

