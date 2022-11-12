Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2934 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
