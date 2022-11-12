Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2934 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1825 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search