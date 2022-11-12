3 Kreuzer 1825 "Type 1823-1825" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2934 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3)