Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1824 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

