Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1824 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
