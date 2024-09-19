Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,49 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
