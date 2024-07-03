3 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

