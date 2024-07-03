Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
