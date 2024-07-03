Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

