Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
24 Kreuzer 1825 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 24 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1453 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
