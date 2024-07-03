Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

24 Kreuzer 1825 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 24 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 24 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 24 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1453 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1825 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 24 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search