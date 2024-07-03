24 Kreuzer 1825 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1453 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

