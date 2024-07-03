Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

24 Kreuzer 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 24 Kreuzer 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 24 Kreuzer 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 24 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (3)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

