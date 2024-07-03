Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
24 Kreuzer 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 24 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 24 Kreuzer 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (3)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search